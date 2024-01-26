Kenya vows to challenge court ruling against Haiti deployment

Kenya's government vowed Friday to challenge a court ruling against its decision to send a police contingent to Haiti to lead a UN-backed law and order mission in the gang-plagued Caribbean nation

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Kenya's government vowed Friday to challenge a court ruling against its decision to send a police contingent to Haiti to lead a UN-backed law and order mission in the gang-plagued Caribbean nation.

The ruling, which branded the deployment "illegal", throws into doubt the future of a multinational force long sought by Haiti's government, which has pleaded for international help to confront violence that has left nearly 5,000 dead.

The UN Security Council approved the mission in early October. But concerns in Kenya over Nairobi's involvement prompted a court challenge.

On Friday, judge Enock Chacha Mwita ruled that "any decision by any state organ or state officer to deploy police officers to Haiti.

.. contravenes the constitution and the law and is therefore unconstitutional, illegal and invalid."

"An order is hereby issued prohibiting deployment of police forces to Haiti or any other country," he said at Nairobi High Court.

Hours later, the authorities responded, with spokesman Isaac Mwaura saying: "While the government respects the rule of law, we have however made the decision to challenge the high court's verdict forthwith."

"The government reiterates its commitment in honouring its international obligations," he said.