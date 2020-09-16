Kenya vows to step up fight against doping

The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) on Wednesday vowed to intensify efforts to eradicate the vice in the country's sport

NAIROBI,KENYA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) on Wednesday vowed to intensify efforts to eradicate the vice in the country's sport.

Already, nine Kenyan athletes have been banned for doping so far this year but the ADAK chief executive, Japhter Rugut, noted the rising cases were an indication that efforts to fight the use of illegal substances were bearing fruit.

"Kenya remains undeterred in the fight against doping in sport and ADAK continues to educate the public on the consequences of doping through our anti-doping education and awareness team," Rugut said in a statement.

According to the anti-doping chief, 4,200 tests have been conducted on local and international athletes since the organization was established through the Anti-Doping Act of 2016.

Rugut said ADAK has successfully prosecuted 147 Anti-Doping Rule Violation cases. Out of these 120 have been heard, determined and sanctions issued. There are 27 active cases.

"ADAK has collaborated with the criminal intelligence systems in investigating, compiling and prosecuting Anti-Doping criminal offenses, including but not limited to trafficking and administration of prohibited substances," he said.

With some provisions of the Anti-Doping Act recommending jail terms for those involved in abetting substance abuse, ADAK declared there "are five active anti-doping criminal cases before the Kenyan law courts." Additionally, Rugut underscored, the local anti-doping body has reached out to 83,851 runners and their support personnel through its various programs.

"ADAK continues to be actively engaged in the war against doping in the country. It has partnered with other Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) in reciprocal testing, joint investigations, and information sharing. This has led to effective prosecution of Anti-Doping Rule Violation cases," he emphasized.

Marathoner Philip Cheruiyot Kagogo is the latest and ninth Kenyan athlete to be banned in 2020 by the Athletics Integrity Unit for two years after the prohibited substance Furosemide was found in his system according to a ruling announced on September 1.

Former world marathon record holder and London 2012 Olympics bronze medalist Wilson Kipsang is the most high profile Kenyan runner to be banned this year. The two-time London Marathon winner was banned for four years on June 24 for falling foul of Whereabouts Failures rules.