UrduPoint.com

Kenya Waits Impatiently For Results Of Close-fought Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fought vote

Kenyans on Wednesday were waiting for the results of the country's presidential election after a largely peaceful poll, with preliminary results on television suggesting a tight race as low turnout pointed to growing frustration with the political elite

Eldoret, Kenya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Kenyans on Wednesday were waiting for the results of the country's presidential election after a largely peaceful poll, with preliminary results on television suggesting a tight race as low turnout pointed to growing frustration with the political elite.

Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga, the veteran opposition leader now backed by the ruling party, have vowed to maintain calm following Tuesday's poll, but the memory of past election-related violence remains fresh for many Kenyans.

With pressure building on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which has to declare the results by August 16, officials worked overnight to count votes under the watchful eye of observers.

The complicated process of verifying and tallying votes is expected to take days, and IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati urged Kenyans to be patient, keen to avoid rigging allegations that have haunted previous polls.

Related Topics

Election August TV Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Jashan Azadi Swimming Championship on August 14: A ..

Jashan Azadi Swimming Championship on August 14: Asif Orakzai

2 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital administration committed fo ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital administration committed for provision state of the art m ..

2 minutes ago
 Foolproof security cover provided to 11th Muharram ..

Foolproof security cover provided to 11th Muharram processions, majalis

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly refers three government bills to ..

National Assembly refers three government bills to committees

2 minutes ago
 Fumigation launched in Karachi after recent rainfa ..

Fumigation launched in Karachi after recent rainfalls: Administrator

2 minutes ago
 Imran smears anti-state narrative via SM teams: Gh ..

Imran smears anti-state narrative via SM teams: Ghani

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.