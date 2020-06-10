Kenya Wants to Boost Trade With Russia, Has to 'Wait And See' Due to Pandemic - Diplomat

Kenya is struggling to manage the negative impact of the coronavirus lockdown on its economy and aspires to have enhanced trade with Russia, and the diplomatic mission is now focusing on this, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, has told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Kenya is struggling to manage the negative impact of the coronavirus lockdown on its economy and aspires to have enhanced trade with Russia, and the diplomatic mission is now focusing on this, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, has told Sputnik in an interview.

"You can't say that there are no effects. There are effects, because with the control of movement of goods and services definitely there will be some kind of effect on the numbers that will come later on, after we do the proper calculation, we will know what exactly what was the impact of COVID-19 on the movement of goods and services. We anticipated that at least we should have an enhanced trade between Russia and Kenya, but things have now changed, we have to wait and see," Okoth said.

The charge d'affaires expressed hope that the Russian-Kenyan trade relations would be taken to a "much higher level."

"Bilateral relations between Kenya and Russia have always been very strong. What we are doing is that we need to take them to much higher level in terms of trade. Traditionally it was basically political cooperation, security issues and things like that. But I think right now the time has come that Russian market is now open for us, and we opened our market to Russia. So I think that would be much better for the two countries, especially [given that] we have now private sector, it drives the economy.

And private sectors have realized that they can now work together, and that is coming up very nicely right now," Okoth said.

The Kenyan embassy in Moscow is currently working to enhance bilateral trade, according to Okoth.

"Bigger volume of trade, that's basically what most countries have to look at; as a diplomatic mission that's what we are focusing on how we can enhance trade between our two countries. I know Russians like flowers, and we have one of the best flowers so we have to find a way how we can bring flowers directly to Russia, instead of them buying them through the third party," Okoth said.

According to the diplomat, tourism and agriculture are suffering the most from the consequences of the pandemic.

"We are having the same problem the problem of the disease actually affecting our livelihoods, because most of our economy is based on agriculture and tourism, and with the closed skies there are no tourists coming to Kenya right now. We basically rely on the manufacturing, which is basically very down and our agricultural sector, which is also not doing so well. We are easing [the lockdown], but only industry-specific, because we have to ensure our food security," Okoth said.