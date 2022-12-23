Kenya Working on Establishing Direct Flights to Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Kenya and Russia are working on establishing regular direct flights between the countries, Kenyan Ambassador to Russia Benson Ogutu has told Sputnik.

The ambassador said that negotiations are underway between the authorities and air carriers of the two states to sign the corresponding agreement.

Ogutu also said that the sides have already agreed on charter flights between the countries, but they have yet to be launched.

The ambassador added that Kenya is aimed at establishing direct flights as it would facilitate the exchange of tourists between the countries and contribute to the development of business ties and exports.