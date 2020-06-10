Kenya is preparing for an increase in COVID-19-positive patients amid President Uhuru Kenyatta's prolongation of the nation-wide curfew last week, and it may seek Russia's assistance if the need arises, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Kenya is preparing for an increase in COVID-19-positive patients amid President Uhuru Kenyatta's prolongation of the nation-wide curfew last week, and it may seek Russia's assistance if the need arises, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are still not exactly sure when the peak is going to be, but we can see the numbers are going up of course not as high as we had anticipated. It's because of the control measures that we are putting in place ... We are now at 2,767, that is a really low number compared to what we originally anticipated. But because the numbers are now going high and high, the president thought it's wise to continue the lockdown, for those control measures to still be in place, so that we don't open up the economy that fast, because we don't know what is still lying ahead. We want to see if we can control the numbers, then we can go ahead and do the opening up," Okoth said.

Kenya also strengthened the measures in the two vast refugee camps of Dadaab and Kakuma after seven people there have been put in isolation due to testing positive, Okoth added.

"We are protecting the refugee camps because we have to be very careful to ensure that the disease does not get into the camps.

You just look at the way people are living there you must make sure to try to control it. So the government has put [in place] various stringent measures to make sure that we protect those camps, so there is no penetration of the disease into those camps," the diplomat stressed.

The diplomat said that Kenya has not so far sought support from Russia, as it has been focusing on the lockdown measures, but will do so if the situation gets worse.

"Russia's health system is really working, it's one of the best. You can see the numbers are going up, but if you look at the deaths they are very low compared to other countries, which is really remarkable. When we reach a point when it will be very, very necessary, definitely we'd like to seek support from Russia. So far we haven't put that request because we are looking at our containment measures," Okoth said.

Due to "initial panic," the Kenyan government expected the coronavirus situation to degrade significantly by June, Okoth said. The government is still making an effort to ensure that the necessary numbers of hospital beds and protective gear are available, and if it feels assistance is needed, it will "reach out to friends," including Russia.