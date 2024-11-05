Kenyan athletes' deaths expose mental health struggles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The mental health struggles of Kenyan athletes and a lack of support have come under the spotlight in the East African running powerhouse following a spate of deaths in the past few weeks.

The country is home to some of the world's top long-distance runners, but the athletics community has struggled with deadly domestic violence and entrenched doping.

Internationally, sports bodies have come to recognise the huge impact of mental health following gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Naomi Osaka's public discussion of their own struggles.

While venerated globally, Kenyan athletes face intense pressure to succeed and financially provide for their immediate and extended families, further adding to their mental strain.