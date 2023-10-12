Open Menu

Kenyan Court Dismisses Challenge Over GM Crops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Kenyan court dismisses challenge over GM crops

A Kenyan court on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit challenging a government decision to allow the importation and cultivation of genetically modified crops to help combat its food crisis

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A Kenyan court on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit challenging a government decision to allow the importation and cultivation of genetically modified crops to help combat its food crisis.

In October last year, the government lifted a decade-old ban on GM crops in response to dwindling food security following the worst drought to ravage the Horn of Africa region in 40 years.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) swiftly launched a court challenge, arguing the decision was unconstitutional as there were concerns over the safety of the crops.

But environment court judge Oscar Angote ruled on Thursday that there was no evidence to show any harm to nature or human health.

"As a country, we need to trust the institutions that we have in place and call them to order when they breach the law," Angote said, making reference to government bodies that regulate GM foods.

"We should be confident that our health is in good hands."

An official from LSK told AFP there had not been a decision on whether to appeal the ruling.

Another case against GM crops filed by Paul Mwangi, a lawyer who is close to the opposition, is still active in court.

Kenya, like many other African nations, banned GM crops over health and safety concerns and to protect smallholder farms, which account for the vast majority of rural agricultural producers in the country.

However, the East African powerhouse faced criticism over the ban, including from the United States, which is a major producer of GM crops.

Activists and agriculture lobby groups have protested over the lifting of the ban, saying it opened the market to US farmers using sophisticated technologies and highly subsidised farming that threatened the livelihoods of small-scale farmers.

Related Topics

Africa Threatened Agriculture Drought United States Kenya October Market Oscar From Government General Motors Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Cambodia match ends in a draw

Pakistan, Cambodia match ends in a draw

2 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns post arrest bail petition of chairman ..

IHC adjourns post arrest bail petition of chairman PTI

2 minutes ago
 Agri dept taking steps for digitalised data collec ..

Agri dept taking steps for digitalised data collection of crop pests

9 seconds ago
 AJK PM for collective efforts to strengthen const ..

AJK PM for collective efforts to strengthen constitutional system blessed by fo ..

2 minutes ago
 Peace in region to remain elusive till Kashmir dis ..

Peace in region to remain elusive till Kashmir dispute resolution: Caretaker Pr ..

11 seconds ago
 US 'always by your side', Blinken tells Israel in ..

US 'always by your side', Blinken tells Israel in war with Hamas

2 minutes ago
“Clean Indus” campaign to promote water's vita ..

“Clean Indus” campaign to promote water's vital role launched

4 minutes ago
 Environmental samples test positive for poliovirus

Environmental samples test positive for poliovirus

4 minutes ago
 Winners of photography competition on BRI projects ..

Winners of photography competition on BRI projects announced

14 minutes ago
 Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds Pakistan Army's co ..

Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds Pakistan Army's continuous efforts for regional ..

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhamm ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan seeks report from ..

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Police inks MoUs with govt hospitals in Lah ..

Punjab Police inks MoUs with govt hospitals in Lahore

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World