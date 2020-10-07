UrduPoint.com
Kenyan Court Finds 2 Men Guilty Of Conspiracy In 2013 Mall Attack - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Kenyan Court Finds 2 Men Guilty of Conspiracy in 2013 Mall Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) A court in Kenya has found two men guilty of aiding al-Shabab terrorists in the 2013 mall attack which left 67 people dead, media reported Wednesday.

According to Citizen tv Kenya, Mohammed Ahmed Abdi and Hussein Hassan Mustafa were both found guilty for holding extensive communications with the attackers on the lead up to the terrorist act.

A third suspect, Liban Abdullah Omar, was acquitted as no evidence was found linking him to the group, the outlet reported.

According to the panel of magistrates, the pattern and frequency of communication invalidated the defense that the accused were friends with the attackers rather than accomplices.

Sentencing hearings are set for later in the month and the accused could face up to 20 years in prison.

The attack was perpetrated by a team of Somali militants from the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab terror group (al-Qaeda, banned in Russia). The terrorists seized the Westgate mall in the Kenyan Capital of Nairobi, resulting in a four-day siege that left scores dead. Kenya has repeatedly been attacked by al-Shabab terrorist who infiltrate the country through shared border.

