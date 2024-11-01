Kenyan Court Lifts Block On Deputy President Replacement
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A Kenyan court on Thursday lifted an injunction blocking the replacement of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the latest twist in a high-stakes political drama in the East African nation.
The High Court cleared the way for Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki to assume office as Kenya's new second-in-command.
The government swiftly said Kindiki -- a 52-year-old academic turned political heavyweight -- would be sworn in on Friday and declared the day a public holiday.
Gachagua was impeached by the Senate on October 17 after falling out with his boss, President William Ruto.
Among a number of allegations, Gachagua was accused of ethnically divisive politics, though the Senate cleared him of a slew of corruption charges that had been levelled against him.
In the fast-moving drama, Kindiki was nominated by Ruto to take over from Gachagua within hours of the impeachment.
But his swearing-in was put on hold when Gachagua secured an injunction while he challenged his dismissal in court.
It was overturned by the High Court which ruled that the constitution "does not envision any scenario in which the office of the deputy president would remain vacant except during the brief period required to fill such a vacancy."
The impeachment has dominated the media in Kenya, generally regarded as a stable democracy in a turbulent region.
Gachagua has denied all the charges and no criminal proceedings have been launched against him.
A powerful businessman, he helped Ruto win a closely fought election in 2022 by rallying support from the crucial Mount Kenya region, particularly members of the Kikuyu tribe.
Kindiki, who has served as interior minister in Ruto's government for more than two years, also hails from the vote-rich region.
