Kenyan Finance Minister Arrested for Corruption - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Kenyan Finance Minister Henry Rotich was arrested alongside several other senior officials on suspicion of corruption , triggering a huge scandal around the construction of two dams in the country, local media reported Monday.

According to the Standard newspaper, earlier in the day, Kenyan Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji issued arrest warrants to detain Rotich and other 27 Kenyan officials and top directors of Italian CMC di Ravenna firm that the government had a contract with over the construction of Kimwarer and Arror dams in contravention of the tender rules.

The representatives of the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA), which made sure that di Ravenna got the contract, were also detained, Haji said. He stressed that according to the contract between KVDA and di Ravenna, the both dams were supposed to cost $456 million, however, the Finance Ministry had taken $164 million more to implement the construction projects.

From now on, the suspects may be charged over the conspiracy to defraud, abuse of office, financial misconduct, fraudulent acquisition of public property and other accusations.