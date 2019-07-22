UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenyan Finance Minister Arrested For Corruption - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:56 PM

Kenyan Finance Minister Arrested for Corruption - Reports

Kenyan Finance Minister Henry Rotich was arrested alongside several other senior officials on suspicion of corruption, triggering a huge scandal around the construction of two dams in the country, local media reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Kenyan Finance Minister Henry Rotich was arrested alongside several other senior officials on suspicion of corruption, triggering a huge scandal around the construction of two dams in the country, local media reported Monday.

According to the Standard newspaper, earlier in the day, Kenyan Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji issued arrest warrants to detain Rotich and other 27 Kenyan officials and top directors of Italian CMC di Ravenna firm that the government had a contract with over the construction of Kimwarer and Arror dams in contravention of the tender rules.

The representatives of the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA), which made sure that di Ravenna got the contract, were also detained, Haji said. He stressed that according to the contract between KVDA and di Ravenna, the both dams were supposed to cost $456 million, however, the Finance Ministry had taken $164 million more to implement the construction projects.

From now on, the suspects may be charged over the conspiracy to defraud, abuse of office, financial misconduct, fraudulent acquisition of public property and other accusations.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Ravenna May Media Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Japanese PM on Kyoto fire vict ..

29 minutes ago

Smart Dubai welcomes delegation from China Arab Ec ..

29 minutes ago

China&#039;s NPC Speaker receives Mohamed bin Zaye ..

44 minutes ago

India's warmongering threat to regional peace: Mas ..

47 minutes ago

4,000 saplings to be planted on 2-acre land in Veh ..

3 minutes ago

Police general parade held at Police Lines

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.