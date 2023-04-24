Kenyan Foreign Affairs Chief Says Confident in Ability to Resolve Sudan Conflict Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Alfred Mutua said on Monday that he believes warring parties in Sudan will soon be able to resolve disagreements and end fighting in the country, which has killed approximately 600 people so far.

"We do believe that we are at a good place, because the two warring leaders are talking to us. So, that's a good sign," Mutua said during a press conference. "We are quite encouraged about peace being found in Sudan very soon."

Kenya is confident that conflicting parties in Sudan can resolve remaining disagreements on the integration of military forces, Mutua said.

The world will be telling a "different story" about Sudan by the end of the year, Mutua said.

Mutua also called on "external forces" to stay away from Sudan and allow the existing parties to negotiate a settlement to the conflict.

Kenya maintains a diplomatic presence in Sudan, despite the decision of the United States to evacuate its embassy personnel over the weekend, Mutua said. Kenya has offered to help mediate an end to the conflict in Sudan, Mutua said.