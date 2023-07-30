Open Menu

Kenyan Gov't, Opposition Agree To Create Joint Committee To Resolve Differences - Azimio

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Kenyan Gov't, Opposition Agree to Create Joint Committee to Resolve Differences - Azimio

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The Kenyan government and opposition agreed to set up a joint committee to resolve differences after several months of protests, opposition alliance Azimio said on Saturday.

"We have therefore agreed with Kenya Kwanza (ruling coalition) to establish a committee of ten (10), composed of five members each from Azimio La Umoja and Kenya Kwanza," the alliance said in a press release, noting that the decision was made in order to "resolve our differences amicably for the benefit of all our people.

"

In March, mass protests erupted in Kenya organized by opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over high inflation. Odinga demanded that the authorities review the results of the 2022 presidential election, which was allegedly stolen by him by President William Ruto's government, and reduce the cost of living in the country.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Alliance Kenya March All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

54 minutes ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

54 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

4 hours ago
MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

4 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

4 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

6 hours ago
 7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

7 hours ago

More Stories From World