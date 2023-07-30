MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The Kenyan government and opposition agreed to set up a joint committee to resolve differences after several months of protests, opposition alliance Azimio said on Saturday.

"We have therefore agreed with Kenya Kwanza (ruling coalition) to establish a committee of ten (10), composed of five members each from Azimio La Umoja and Kenya Kwanza," the alliance said in a press release, noting that the decision was made in order to "resolve our differences amicably for the benefit of all our people.

"

In March, mass protests erupted in Kenya organized by opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over high inflation. Odinga demanded that the authorities review the results of the 2022 presidential election, which was allegedly stolen by him by President William Ruto's government, and reduce the cost of living in the country.