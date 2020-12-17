Kenyan Indicted in Al Shabab 9/11-Type Airliner Hijack Plot - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) A citizen of Kenya has been indicted in a plot to hijack an airliner and use it for a September 11-type terrorist attack against the United States on behalf of the al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabab terrorist organization, the US Department of Justice announced in a news release on Tuesday.

"The Department of Justice announced the unsealing of an indictment charging Cholo Abdi Abdullah with six counts of terrorism-related offenses arising from his activities as an operative of the foreign terrorist organization al Shabab, including conspiring to hijack aircraft in order to conduct a 9/11-style attack in the United States," the release said.

The Justice Department said Abdullah obtained pilot training and researched how to hijack aircraft in order to conduct a September 11-style attack at the direction of al Shabab.

"Today's announcement shows that foreign terrorist organizations, like al Shabab, remain determined to plot, plan, and conspire to commit terrorist acts across the globe against the United States, our interests and our foreign partners," FBI Assistant Director for Counterterrorism Jill Sanborn said in the release.

Abdullah was arrested in July of 2019 in the Philippines on local charges and was then transferred on Tuesday to the custody of US law enforcement on the charges in the indictment, the release said.