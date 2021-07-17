UrduPoint.com
Kenyan Man Admits Rape, Murder Of Five Children: Police

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 09:56 PM

Kenyan police on Saturday said a man had confessed to raping and murdering five young girls, just days after another man was accused of killing at least 10 children in a separate spree

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Kenyan police on Saturday said a man had confessed to raping and murdering five young girls, just days after another man was accused of killing at least 10 children in a separate spree.

The arrests were described by investigators as a "major breakthrough" following a spate of disturbing child disappearances that has sparked anger and protests.

In the latest case, police said Evans Juma Wanjala walked detectives through his "ghastly missions" in western Kenya where the decomposing bodies of the victims aged 10 to 15 were found in secluded areas.

Police said Wanjala, who was already wanted for allegedly raping two minors, provided a "chilling" account of abducting, assaulting and strangling the five girls during an 18-month spree.

"The paedophile led detectives to the scene of every murder that he had committed, where charred remains of the murdered minors had earlier been recovered," said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Twitter on Saturday.

Forensic analysis at the crime scenes later allegedly connected Wanjala to the victims, the DCI added.

The discovery on June 15 of his last-known victim, a 13-year-old girl, triggered street protests in Kenya's west.

"The modus operandi of the paedophile was replicated in all the other four murders where the victims were first defiled before being strangled to death and left in the bushes to be devoured by wild beasts," the DCI said.

Wanjala will face court charged with murder, police said.

