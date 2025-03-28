Open Menu

Kenyan Mediator In S.Sudan Crisis Arrives In Capital: Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Former Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga arrived in South Sudan on Friday, his spokesman said, in a bid to mediate an end to a crisis after the arrest of the vice president threatened a fragile peace accord between rival factions.

"He arrived today" in the capital Juba, spokesman Dennis Onyango told AFP, amid international alarm following the arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar, long-time rival to President Salva Kiir.

Machar's arrest late on Wednesday marked a dramatic escalation of tensions that have been building for weeks in the world's youngest country.

A power-sharing deal between Kiir and Machar has been gradually unravelling, risking a return of the civil war that killed around 400,000 people between 2013 and 2018.

Kenyan President William Ruto announced on Thursday that he had spoken with his South Sudanese counterpart following the arrest and was sending an envoy to mediate.

Ruto, who is the current chairman of the eight-nation East African Community (EAC), said on X that he had consulted with the leaders of Uganda and Ethiopia and would send "a special envoy... to engage, try de-escalate, and brief us back".

Juba appeared calm on Friday with shops open and people on the streets, an AFP correspondent saw.

But a heavy military presence including a tank remained outside Machar's home, which is located just metres (yards) from the president's home.

