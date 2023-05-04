Kenyan pastor released on bail over cult massacre

UrduPoint.com

Mombasa, Kenya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :One of Kenya's highest profile pastors was released on bail Thursday after appearing in court in connection with the horrific discovery last month of dozens of bodies in mass graves.

Ezekiel Odero, a wealthy televangelist who boasts a huge following, is being investigated on a raft of charges including murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors accuse Odero of links to cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, who is in custody facing terrorism charges over the deaths of more than 100 people, many of them children, in what has been dubbed the "Shakahola forest massacre".

Mackenzie, the head of the Good news International Church, is alleged to have incited his followers to starve to death in order to "meet Jesus" in a case that has deeply shocked Kenyans.

Police had sought to detain Odero, who is popularly known as Pastor Ezekiel, for another 30 days to complete their investigations.

