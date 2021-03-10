Kenyan police officer kills one colleague, injures two others before killing self

A paramilitary police officer killed a fellow officer before shooting himself dead in a camp in Trans Nzoia County in northwest Kenya, authorities said

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ):

The General Service Unit (GSU) officer also injured two of his colleagues following an altercation that erupted on Tuesday evening.

Endebess Criminal Investigation Officer Peter Ochieng said the police corporal, Paul Kuria, disagreed with his senior over a routine change over deployment and started shooting sporadically at Chepchoina GSU camp.

Ochieng said the rogue officer later shot himself and died instantly.

"The shooter turned the gun on himself and terminated his life," Ochieng told Xinhua.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that Kuria had opposed a decision by his senior to move him to neighboring Turkana County.

"The officers were being assigned various responsibilities and working stations, and Kuria was deployed to work in Turkana county but opposed," said an officer at the camp. "And this is when he picked his gun and started shooting."