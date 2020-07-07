Kenyan President Announces Phased Reopening, Resumption of International Flights August 1

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a phased reopening of the country despite not seeing a downturn in new coronavirus cases in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a phased reopening of the country despite not seeing a downturn in new coronavirus cases in the country.

In a televised briefing, Kenyatta laid out the plan, which includes a restoration of international flights by August 1 and a lifting of travel restriction into and out of capital city Nairobi, but also of extending the nationwide curfew by another 30 days.

"According to the experts and stakeholders, we have not met the irreducible minimum 100 percent [safety from pandemic]. However, consensus amongst them is that we have reached a reasonable level of preparedness across the country to allow us to reopen," Kenyatta said.

The president also announced the lifting of movement restrictions over two more counties, including the one containing second-largest city Mombasa.

Kenyatta emphasized that the lockdown will snap back should the situation "deteriorate and pose a challenge to our health infrastructure."

Kenya has so far detected just over 8,000 coronavirus cases across the country with 164 deaths. The highest number of cases found in one day was 389 on July 4.