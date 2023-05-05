Kenyan President Appoints Commission to Probe Into Religious Cult Deaths

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Kenyan President William Ruto has appointed on Friday a commission to investigate the deaths of the members of the Good News International Church in Kilifi County, a cult in the south-east of Kenya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Kenyan President William Ruto has appointed on Friday a commission to investigate the deaths of the members of the Good news International Church in Kilifi County, a cult in the south-east of Kenya.

In April, media wrote about dozens of followers of a religious cult headed by preacher Paul Mackenzie starving themselves to death, as they believed they would go to heaven that way. The cult's leader was arrested after the bodies of four people were found.

The Kenyan president, exercising his powers, gave the commission the authority to "inquire into the matter of the deaths, torture, inhumane and degrading treatment of members and other persons linked to the Good News International Church in Kilifi County within the Republic of Kenya," as stated in the document published in the Kenya Gazette, the country's official platform for law reporting.

The commission will also establish any possible legal, institutional and other lapses which may have contributed to the occurrence of the tragedy, as well as identify those bearing the greatest responsibility for the victims' deaths and recommend specific actions to be taken against them, according to the document.

Identifying the factors that have made the tragedy possible will also be one of the commission's priorities, the document said, adding that the final report and recommendations for the president will be prepared and submitted within six months.

As of May 5, the number of the cult's victims surpassed 100 people.

