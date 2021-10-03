Kenyan President, His Family Keep Over $30Mln in Offshore Assets - Pandora Papers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family have transferred more than $30 million to offshore companies, according to a Pandora papers leak, published by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

"The leaked records listed Kenyatta and his mother as beneficiaries of a secretive foundation in Panama. Other family members, including his brother and two sisters, own five offshore companies with assets worth more than $30 million, the records show," the ICIJ said in a statement on Sunday