Kenyan President, His Family Keep Over $30Mln In Offshore Assets - Pandora Papers
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 11:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family have transferred more than $30 million to offshore companies, according to a Pandora papers leak, published by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
"The leaked records listed Kenyatta and his mother as beneficiaries of a secretive foundation in Panama. Other family members, including his brother and two sisters, own five offshore companies with assets worth more than $30 million, the records show," the ICIJ said in a statement on Sunday