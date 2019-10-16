Kenyan President to Head Delegation to Russia-Africa Summit, to Meet With Putin - Embassy

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will head his national delegation to the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit and plans to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Sochi, Winnie Mwanjala, Kenya's charge d'affaires ad interim in Russia, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will head his national delegation to the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit and plans to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Sochi, Winnie Mwanjala, Kenya's charge d'affaires ad interim in Russia, said in an interview with Sputnik.

The first ever Russia-Africa Summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, will be held in Russia's resort city of Sochi from October 23-24. The leaders of all the 54 African nations have been invited to the event, with more than 40 of them having already confirmed their attendance.

"Kenya will be represented at the highest level ... His Excellency, President Uhuru Kenyatta, is leading the delegation to Sochi ... There will be bilateral talks with Putin," Mwanjala said.

According to the official, Kenya expects to discuss possible cooperation with Russia on implementing its national development program, the Big Four Agenda.

"We have the Big Four Agenda, which is in the area of universal health, in the area of food security, in the area of affordable shelter.

And in all these areas we'll be looking to Russia for greater cooperation and investments," Mwanjala said.

The Big Four Agenda also covers manufacturing.

At least three agreements, dealing with tourism, science, technology, culture and political consultations, are expected to be signed as a result of Kenyatta's meeting with Putin, Mwanjala added.

"We're expecting at least three agreements [to be signed], because both Russia and Kenya have been working on three. We have been working on the MoU [memorandum of understanding] on tourism, we've been working on one on scientific cooperation and cultural [cooperation] and technological cooperation, and there's one on political consultations between the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Mwanjala specified.

She voiced the belief that signing of these documents would be a "big step" for strengthening bilateral relations.