Kenyan Religious Cult Death Toll Rises to 90 - Reports

The number of bodies found as part of an investigation into the mass deaths of followers of a religious cult in Kenya has risen to 90, media outlets reported on Tuesday

Seventeen bodies were exhumed from the mass grave in the forest of Shakahola village, Kilifi County on Tuesday alone, Kenyan newspaper The Star reported, adding that eight people were rescued, making a total of 32 survivors found.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki accompanied by other government officials, visited the area and called the deaths an act of genocide, according to the report. Kindiki said that the bodies would be exhumed by an inter-agency team headed by security and humanitarian personnel, the report said.

Followers of the Good news International Church cult starved themselves to death, believing they would go to heaven under the guidance of their leader, Paul Mackenzie Nthege, who, according to Kenyan police, already had several criminal records dating back to 2017.

Mackenzie was arrested on April 14 after a tip-off about the controversial cult's activities and numerous shallow graves with bodies in the region. The accused had already been detained last month in connection with the deaths of two children, but was later released on 10,000 Kenyan shillings ($74) bail, according to police.

Kenya is a deeply religious country and often faces issues with unregulated churches and cults.

