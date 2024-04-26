Open Menu

Kenyan Rugby Player Turned TikTok Star Cooks To Fight Depression

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Kenyan rugby player turned TikTok star cooks to fight depression

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) "Done!" -- the catchphrase punctuating former rugby player Dennis Ombachi's cooking videos is as famous as the balcony of the Nairobi apartment where he films himself in action.

A former Rugby Sevens international, Ombachi reinvented himself to become a social media star with a global fanbase in just a few years>

He has 2.3 million followers on TikTok and 1.4 million on Instagram.

Known as "The Roaming Chef", Ombachi produces dynamically edited videos -- shot against the backdrop of the Kenyan capital's skyline and featuring his trademark monosyllabic commentary -- that have earned him the 2022 TikTok award for best African content creator.

It was fitting recognition of his quest to recover his footing after a battle with mental illness.

Feted in his East African homeland for scoring the winning try that took Kenya's Rugby Sevens team to the Rio 2016 Olympics, Ombachi played the global circuit for a decade, also participating in two World Cups in 2013 and 2018.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Social Media Nairobi Kenya Turkish Lira 2016 2018 Olympics Best Million Instagram

Recent Stories

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged e ..

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds

2 hours ago
 Senate continues discussion on Presidential addres ..

Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regio ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for ..

Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

6 hours ago
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

10 hours ago
 Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

15 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

16 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

16 hours ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

16 hours ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

16 hours ago

More Stories From World