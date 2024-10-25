Kenyan wind farm wins UN Person of the Year Award

(@FahadShabbir)

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A wind farm based in Kenya's southeastern county of Kajiado was on Thursday named the 2024 United Nations (UN) Person of the Year Award winner for fostering climate action and sustainable development in the country.

Founded by three Kenyans with support from international investors, Craftskills Wind Energy International Limited established Kipeto Energy, now Kenya's second-largest wind farm. Kipeto supplies 100 megawatts of clean, onshore wind energy, providing power to an estimated 250,000 households daily, according to the UN.

Since 2021, the company has been producing energy that is connected to the national grid, offsetting 175,741 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Stephen Jackson, the UN resident coordinator in Kenya, hailed Kipeto Energy's commitment to community engagement, sustainable development and green stewardship.

"Kipeto's actions are a shining example of how businesses can flourish while genuinely serving the welfare of people, planet and prosperity," Jackson said.

He said that the green startup has been compensating landowners while investing in critical amenities like schools, hospitals and clean water supplies.

To commemorate the UN's founding in 1945, the organization's office in Nairobi presents a Person of the Year Award to individuals or institutions that have advanced sustainable development goals.

In addition, the winner should align with the UN's founding ideals besides being a trailblazer in activities that inspire humanity to promote peace, cohesion and service.

During its construction, the Kipeto Energy wind farm generated over 900 jobs, including 400 for local residents. In its operational phase, 70 staff members remain employed and benefit from ongoing skill development.

The wind farm has also built and handed over 84 homes to local communities previously living within a 500-meter radius of the turbines, according to the UN Office in Nairobi.