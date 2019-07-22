Kenya's Finance Minister Henry Rotich and other treasury officials were arrested Monday on corruption and fraud charges related to a multi-million dollar project to build two massive dams, police said

"They are in custody now awaiting to be taken to court," police chief George Kinoti told AFP, adding the accused had presented themselves to the authorities after chief prosecutor Noordin Haji ordered their arrests.