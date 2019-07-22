UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya's Finance Minister, Top Officials Arrested For Graft: Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:07 PM

Kenya's finance minister, top officials arrested for graft: police

Kenya's Finance Minister Henry Rotich and other treasury officials were arrested Monday on corruption and fraud charges related to a multi-million dollar project to build two massive dams, police said

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Kenya's Finance Minister Henry Rotich and other treasury officials were arrested Monday on corruption and fraud charges related to a multi-million Dollar project to build two massive dams, police said.

"They are in custody now awaiting to be taken to court," police chief George Kinoti told AFP, adding the accused had presented themselves to the authorities after chief prosecutor Noordin Haji ordered their arrests.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Dollar George Court

Recent Stories

Stands with Fatima like so many others who are fac ..

1 minute ago

Offering comment upon PM visit to US is wastage of ..

1 minute ago

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi calls NA meetin ..

1 minute ago

CAA takes a U-turn, removes compulsory plastic wra ..

1 minute ago

Mian Tariq says he neither made video nor sold it

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President witness signi ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.