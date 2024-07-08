Kenya's Kipyegon Improves Her 1500m World Record
Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Kenya's Faith Kipyegon gave herself a timely Olympic tonic by bettering her own world record in the women's 1500m at the Paris Diamond League meet on Sunday.
Led out by two pacemakers, Kipyegon broke to the front and clocked 3min 49.04sec in a superb display of running at Stade Charlety.
It improved by 0.
07sec her previous best set in Florence in June 2023.
Kipyegon, 30, will return to Paris for the Summer Games as one of the hot favourites.
She is already a double Olympic 1500m champion, and also has three world titles to her name.
Last year at the Budapest worlds, she did the double by winning the 5,000m alongside the 1500m.
