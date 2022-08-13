(@FahadShabbir)

Kenya's one-time opposition leader Raila Odinga is slightly ahead in the presidential race, partial official results showed Saturday, as the country remains on tenterhooks for the final election outcome

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Kenya's one-time opposition leader Raila Odinga is slightly ahead in the presidential race, partial official results showed Saturday, as the country remains on tenterhooks for the final election outcome.

Odinga has 52.54 percent of the vote against 46.76 percent for Deputy President William Ruto, according to early afternoon figures from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission based on results from about 30 percent of polling stations.

The election is being closely watched as a test of stability in Kenya, which is one of the continent's most dynamic democracies but has seen past votes marred by rigging and deadly violence.

As the wait for results dragged on, the election commission on Friday acknowledged that the tallying process was moving too slowly and appealed for the nation to be patient.

Odinga, 77, is making his fifth stab at the top job -- this time with the support of his longtime foe, the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has already served two terms and cannot run again.

Ruto, 55, has been deputy president for almost a decade but was left out in the cold after a pact between Odinga and Kenyatta in 2018 that dramatically shifted political allegiances.

Although the campaign was mired in acrimony and widespread disinformation, polling day passed off largely peacefully with only a few incidents reported of electronic ID machines malfunctioning and delays in opening some polling stations.

Turnout was about 65 percent, much lower than the 78 percent recorded in 2017, a reflection, some observers say, of the disenchantment with the political elite, particularly among young people.

The state of the economy was a key issue during the campaign, with Kenyans struggling to make ends meet as global prices for essential goods such as food and fuel soar.