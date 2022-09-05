UrduPoint.com

Kenya's Ruto Extends 'hand Of Brotherhood' To Vote Rivals

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Kenya's Ruto extends 'hand of brotherhood' to vote rivals

Kenya's president-elect William Ruto on Monday pledged to extend "a hand of brotherhood" to his rivals after the Supreme Court upheld his victory in the August 9 presidential poll, following a legal battle with challenger Raila Odinga

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Kenya's president-elect William Ruto on Monday pledged to extend "a hand of brotherhood" to his rivals after the Supreme Court upheld his victory in the August 9 presidential poll, following a legal battle with challenger Raila Odinga.

"I extend a hand of brotherhood to all my competitors and to all their supporters. We are not enemies, we are Kenyans," Ruto said in a speech following the court decision.

The verdict capped a prolonged political process, including an election campaign dominated by mudslinging and fake news, with many observers fearing that the dispute over the result would boil over into violence.

But on Monday, Ruto struck a conciliatory tone, saying his government would work "to make Kenya a country for everyone".

"Our election and judicial institutions have won," he said.

As deputy president, Ruto was widely expected to succeed outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, but found himself exiled to the sidelines when his boss struck an alliance with former foe Odinga, endorsing him for the top job.

A businessman with a rags-to-riches background and a shadowy reputation, Ruto had styled himself as "hustler-in-chief" and champion of the downtrodden as Kenya grapples with an economic crisis.

Both Ruto and Odinga had vowed to respect the court's ruling, with memories still raw of deadly violence that marred previous election disputes in East Africa's most vibrant democracy.

Related Topics

Election Africa Supreme Court Democracy Job Alliance Kenya August All Government Top Court

Recent Stories

German SPD's Leader Says Decision to Phase Out Nuc ..

German SPD's Leader Says Decision to Phase Out Nuclear Energy to Remain in Force

3 minutes ago
 Relief operation through helicopters continues in ..

Relief operation through helicopters continues in Bahrain

3 minutes ago
 10 drug peddlers, bootleggers, weapon holders held ..

10 drug peddlers, bootleggers, weapon holders held

3 minutes ago
 Suspects on the run after deadly Canada stabbing r ..

Suspects on the run after deadly Canada stabbing rampage

3 minutes ago
 UK's Sunak, Who Lost Prime Minister Election Race, ..

UK's Sunak, Who Lost Prime Minister Election Race, Urges Tories to Rally Behind ..

7 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Decision to Lower Output Related to Market S ..

OPEC+ Decision to Lower Output Related to Market Situation - Novak

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.