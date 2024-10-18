Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Kenyan President William Ruto has nominated Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki to replace the impeached Rigathi Gachagua as deputy president, the parliament speaker announced on Friday.

Kindiki was among the front-runners for the post after Gachagua's impeachment by the Senate on Thursday.

"I wish to report to the House that today morning, I have received a message from his excellency the president regarding the nomination of Professor Kithure Kindiki, to fill the vacancy which has occurred in the office of the deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, following the impeachment of the previous office holder," National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula told a special sitting of the lower house of parliament.

Ruto had 14 days to nominate a new deputy following the impeachment, and parliament must now vote on his choice within 60 days.