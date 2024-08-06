Kenya's 'smiling Assassin' Chebet Wins Olympic 5,000m Gold
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Kenya's Beatrice Chebet produced a masterful display of tactical running to win gold in the Olympic women's 5,000m on Monday, ending defending champion Sifan Hassan's dream of a long-distance treble.
Chebet -- nicknamed "the smiling assassin" -- bided her time before accelerating past compatriot Faith Kipyegon down the home straight to take gold in 14min 28.56sec at the Stade de France.
Kipyegon, the reigning 5,000m world champion, was initially disqualified from the silver medal position for an alleged shove on Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay with two laps to go.
However, she was later reinstated after an appeal from Kenyan officials.
Following that appeal, Dutchwoman Hassan was bumped back down from silver into bronze after finishing in a time of 14:30.61.
Hassan, 31, had been aiming to become the first woman in history to win 5,000m, 10,000m and marathon gold at the same Olympics, emulating the feat achieved by men's distance-running great Emile Zatopek at the 1952 Helsinki Games.
But after deploying her favoured tactic of staying at the back of the field for most of the race, Hassan was unable to live with the pace of Kenya's Chebet and Kipyegon in the final stages of a thrilling race.
Kipyegon edged just clear of Chebet coming down the home straight but was unable to respond when her compatriot found an extra gear and swept past her.
"I knew Faith is very strong so I had to go hard from 400 metres out," Chebet said afterwards. "When she pushed, I thought, 'Let me follow her and see if I can secure second.' If I followed Faith, I thought I would get the silver.
"Then at 400 metres to go I felt strong, so I pushed, then kicked again at 300 metres. Luckily I was able to win."
Chebet's victory was the latest milestone in a dazzling season for the 24-year-old Kenyan, who set a world record in the 10,000m in Eugene, Oregon in May.
Chebet will now look to seize Hassan's Olympic 10,000m crown when the race takes place on Friday.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From World
-
Spain make Olympic walking history with relay gold5 minutes ago
-
Cyprus 'ready to help' UK police on far-right agitator25 minutes ago
-
Hudson-Smith bids to end 100-year wait as Korda tees off at Olympics35 minutes ago
-
Thai constitutional court bans popular politician, dissolves party35 minutes ago
-
Two dead, several injured in German hotel collapse45 minutes ago
-
China launches air, sea patrols near flashpoint reef as US holds joint drills45 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's contentious Rajapaksa scion enters presidential race55 minutes ago
-
Five challenges facing Bangladesh's caretaker government55 minutes ago
-
Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated1 hour ago
-
One dead, several buried in German hotel collapse1 hour ago
-
Spain make Olympic walking history with relay gold1 hour ago