Kenyatta Urges Constitutional Reform To Resolve Poll Violence

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:06 PM

Kenyatta urges constitutional reform to resolve poll violence

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday pushed for constitutional changes to resolve the cycles of election violence in the country, a hot button issue that has divided the political class

Kisii, Kenya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday pushed for constitutional changes to resolve the cycles of election violence in the country, a hot button issue that has divided the political class.

Kenyatta's plea came as ahead of a much-anticipated report on suggested reforms to be issued in the coming days, after two years of public consultations that have seen leaders traverse the nation drumming up support for the process.

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) came about after Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga in 2018 stunned the nation by shaking hands and pledging to promote unity after a drawn-out 2017 election battle left more than 90 people dead.

"The question... requiring a constitutional consensus is therefore this: How do we resolve the winner-take-all situation within a context of competitive politics as required by democratic practice?" Kenyatta said in an address to a crowd on a public holiday celebrating the country's national heroes.

"This question of 'us' versus 'them' must come to an end."

