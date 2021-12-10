UrduPoint.com

Kerch Strait Incident Proves Potential Harm, Danger Of Such Provocative Actions - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:54 PM

Kerch Strait Incident Proves Potential Harm, Danger of Such Provocative Actions - Kremlin

The incident with the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" in the Kerch Strait has once again showed the potential harm and danger of such provocative actions, any minor provocation can lead to serious consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The incident with the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" in the Kerch Strait has once again showed the potential harm and danger of such provocative actions, any minor provocation can lead to serious consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Russia's Federal Security Service said late on Thursday that the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" moved toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course. Later, the ship turned back, still ignoring any requests.

"What happened once again shows the potential harm and potential danger that can arise from such provocative actions. That is, any insignificant provocation can lead to very, very serious consequences," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Kerch Lead From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts the “Chil ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts the “Children’s Literature and New Wo ..

17 minutes ago
 Immediately written novels do not include research ..

Immediately written novels do not include research. This may be news but not a n ..

17 minutes ago
 33, 227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33, 227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiat ..

Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiators

32 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, ..

Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, workers in Karachi

46 minutes ago
 Turkish Satellite Turksat 5B to Launch on December ..

Turkish Satellite Turksat 5B to Launch on December 19 - Transport Minister

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.