Kerch Strait Incident Proves Potential Harm, Danger of Such Provocative Actions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The incident with the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" in the Kerch Strait has once again showed the potential harm and danger of such provocative actions, any minor provocation can lead to serious consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Russia's Federal Security Service said late on Thursday that the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" moved toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course. Later, the ship turned back, still ignoring any requests.

"What happened once again shows the potential harm and potential danger that can arise from such provocative actions. That is, any insignificant provocation can lead to very, very serious consequences," Peskov told reporters.