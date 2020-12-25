UrduPoint.com
Kerimov Made Most Wealth In 2020 Among Russia's Businessmen - Forbes

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:45 PM

Russian businessman and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov and his family, which owns Russia's biggest gold producer, Polyus, have topped the ranking of the country's entrepreneurs who made the most wealth this year, according to data published by the Forbes magazine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Russian businessman and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov and his family, which owns Russia's biggest gold producer, Polyus, have topped the ranking of the country's entrepreneurs who made the most wealth this year, according to data published by the Forbes magazine.

Kerimov and his family's fortune has more than doubled to $20.9 billion over the year.

The Russian lawmaker is followed by the Forbes list's former leader, Vladimir Lisin, the chairman of the board of directors of a steel manufacturer, the NLMK Group, whose fortune increased by $5.4 billion.

The magazine further estimated that Alisher Usmanov, the co-owner of USM Holdings and Metalloinvest, made $3.6 billion over the past year.

Together, Russia's ten wealthiest businessmen made almost $33 billion in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

