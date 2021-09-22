UrduPoint.com

Kerry Calls China Decision To Halt Coal-Fired Plant Projects 'Great Contribution'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 05:20 AM

Kerry Calls China Decision to Halt Coal-Fired Plant Projects 'Great Contribution'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) US climate envoy John Kerry said Chinese President Xi Jinping's announcement to stop funding the building of coal-powered plants across the world is a great contribution in the climate fight.

During his UN General Assembly address earlier in the day, Jinping said Beijing will not pursue new coal-fired power projects in developing countries around the world.

"We've been talking to China for quite some period of time about this. And I'm absolutely delighted to hear that President Xi has made this important decision," Kerry said in statement as quoted by Politico on Tuesday. "It's a great contribution. It's a good beginning to the efforts we need to achieve success in Glasgow."

Xi during his speech earlier also said China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations China Beijing Glasgow Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Etisalat highlights rapid growth of SmartHub data ..

Etisalat highlights rapid growth of SmartHub data centres

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

5 hours ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan could work with the US through the Develo ..

Pakistan could work with the US through the Development Finance Corporation to g ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: ..

Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: Sh Rasheed

5 hours ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover ..

Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover looted money

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.