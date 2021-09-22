Kerry Calls China Decision to Halt Coal-Fired Plant Projects 'Great Contribution'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) US climate envoy John Kerry said Chinese President Xi Jinping's announcement to stop funding the building of coal-powered plants across the world is a great contribution in the climate fight.

During his UN General Assembly address earlier in the day, Jinping said Beijing will not pursue new coal-fired power projects in developing countries around the world.

"We've been talking to China for quite some period of time about this. And I'm absolutely delighted to hear that President Xi has made this important decision," Kerry said in statement as quoted by Politico on Tuesday. "It's a great contribution. It's a good beginning to the efforts we need to achieve success in Glasgow."

Xi during his speech earlier also said China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy.