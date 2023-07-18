Kerry in Meeting With Premier Li Pushes for Bolder Climate Action - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) US climate envoy John Kerry met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Tuesday and urged the country to take bolder action on climate, the State Department said.

"Today U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry met with PRC Premier Li Qiang as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication across the full range of issues," the State Department said in a statement.

Kerry highlighted the need for China to decarbonize the power sector, cut methane emissions, and reduce deforestation, according to the State Department.

"Secretary Kerry also emphasized U.S. efforts to keep 1.5 degrees within reach, while underscoring how important it is for the PRC to take additional steps to enhance its climate ambition in order to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis," the statement added.

Kerry is on a visit to China from July 16-19. On Monday, he held four-hour talks with his Chinese counterpart.