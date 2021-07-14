UrduPoint.com
Kerry In Moscow Testing Prospects Of US-Russia Cooperation On Climate - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Kerry in Moscow Testing Prospects of US-Russia Cooperation on Climate - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) US Special Envoy John Kerry's mission in Russia is to test the possibility for both countries' cooperation on the climate change challenge, the State Department's spokesman Ned price told reporters on Tuesday.

"Secretary Kerry at the moment is testing the proposition as to whether we can work together on the global and existential challenge of climate change. Russia is one of the world's most prolific emitters and so Russia has a responsibility... to be ambitious in its climate targets," Price said during a daily briefing.

