Kerry, Putin Discuss Goal of Reaching Net-Zero Emissions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) US climate envoy John Kerry in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the United States and Moscow have important roles to play in achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, the State Department said in a readout.

"Special Presidential Envoy Kerry emphasized that the United States and Russia have important roles to play, including on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in this critical decade, aiming for net-zero emissions in the long term," the release said on Wednesday.