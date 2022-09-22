Kerry Says 'Always' Ready to Meet With Lavrov on Climate Issues

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry told Sputnik on the margins of the UN General Assembly that he is always willing to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on climate matters.

