UrduPoint.com

Kerry Says China Invited Him To Visit, Hopes To Resume Bilateral Cooperation On Climate

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Kerry Says China Invited Him to Visit, Hopes to Resume Bilateral Cooperation on Climate

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Wednesday that he has been invited to visit China for bilateral talks on climate change and expressed hope the talks will help repair relations and allow for cooperation between the two countries on global issues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Wednesday that he has been invited to visit China for bilateral talks on climate change and expressed hope the talks will help repair relations and allow for cooperation between the two countries on global issues.

"They invited me to come to China, invited me to engage in the discussions that they believe we need to be helpful. And my hope is - and that's a whole another reality - but my hope is that out of these discussions we can get back to where we were two years ago, because we must be able to cooperate together on this issue," Kerry said.

Related Topics

China Visit

Recent Stories

EU Devises Sanctions Against Moldovan Oligarchs - ..

EU Devises Sanctions Against Moldovan Oligarchs - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Russian Duma to Limit Discount on Urals to Brent W ..

Russian Duma to Limit Discount on Urals to Brent When Calculating Export Duties ..

4 minutes ago
 Administration imposes fines on 66 vendors for ove ..

Administration imposes fines on 66 vendors for overcharging

15 minutes ago
 Finland Lifts Arrest on Land, Building of Russian ..

Finland Lifts Arrest on Land, Building of Russian Center of Science, Culture - A ..

8 minutes ago
 Russian Agriculture Ministry Says Estimates Grain ..

Russian Agriculture Ministry Says Estimates Grain Harvest in 2023 at 123Mln Tonn ..

15 minutes ago
 South Korean President to Take 122-Person Business ..

South Korean President to Take 122-Person Business Delegation to US - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.