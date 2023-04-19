Kerry Says China Invited Him to Visit, Hopes to Resume Bilateral Cooperation on Climate

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Wednesday that he has been invited to visit China for bilateral talks on climate change and expressed hope the talks will help repair relations and allow for cooperation between the two countries on global issues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Wednesday that he has been invited to visit China for bilateral talks on climate change and expressed hope the talks will help repair relations and allow for cooperation between the two countries on global issues.

"They invited me to come to China, invited me to engage in the discussions that they believe we need to be helpful. And my hope is - and that's a whole another reality - but my hope is that out of these discussions we can get back to where we were two years ago, because we must be able to cooperate together on this issue," Kerry said.