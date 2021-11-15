UrduPoint.com

Kerry Says COP 26 Opens 'era Of Accountability'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:49 PM

Kerry says COP 26 opens 'era of accountability'

United States Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Monday that the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow had opened a new phase of "accountability" in the world's battle against climate change

Nearly 200 nations on Saturday signed a deal to try to halt runaway global warming after two weeks of painful negotiations but fell short of what scientists say is needed to contain dangerous rises.

Speaking at an environmental conference in Paris, Kerry said he was "a little bit shocked" at negative media reports about the Glasgow meeting's outcome, calling them "cataclysmic" and showing a lack of understanding of the COP process.

"Nobody expected that in Glasgow the issue was going to be gone. Nobody thought Glasgow was going to wipe it away," he said.

But the conference had opened a "new era of accountability" that would now be carried over into the next COP meeting in Egypt next year, he said.

