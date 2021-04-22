Kerry Says Putin Provided Some 'Decent Visionary Thoughts' On Climate Change Cooperation
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) US Climate Envoy John Kerry on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech provided visionary thoughts about cooperating on environmental issues.
"I listened to Putin today. I thought he was pretty rational and put some decent visionary thoughts - things we might want to be looking at and cooperating together [on] and he talked about that possibility," Kerry said.