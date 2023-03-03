Kerry Says Will Go to Brazil in Next Months, Wants to Go to Amazon

John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate said in a press briefing on Friday that he intends to travel to Brazil in the upcoming months and wants to go to the Amazon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate said in a press briefing on Friday that he intends to travel to Brazil in the upcoming months and wants to go to the Amazon.

"I agreed I will come to Brazil somewhere in the next months and Marina Silva (Brazil's environment minister) agreed she wants to take me down to the Amazon and I want to go with her," Kerry said. "We are going to spend some time down there talking with folks and learning first hand how we can proceed together to win this battle."

Kerry also thanked the current administration for their efforts to make up for what was not being done over the past years and their commitment to stop deforestation fully by 2030.

Kerry went on to say that the United States is determined to work on the agricultural front as well as various ways in which Brazil's efforts are going to be met with equal effort by countries worldwide.

Kerry added that US President Joe Biden is deeply committed to the forest and now wants to help raise money that will help assist to undertake programs that will help save the forest.�