Open Menu

Kerry Says Wont Make Any Concessions To China During Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Kerry Says Wont Make Any Concessions to China During Visit

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said during a Congressional hearing on Thursday that he is not going to China with any concessions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said during a Congressional hearing on Thursday that he is not going to China with any concessions.

"What we are trying to achieve now is really to establish some stability, if we can, in the relationship without conceding anything," Kerry said. "I am not going over with any concessions."

Kerry added that what the sides are trying to do is to find ways to cooperate to address the crisis.

Kerry will pay an official visit to China from July 16-19 to address climate issues and promote the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), the US State Department said Tuesday.

Kerry said in mid-April that he had been invited to visit China for bilateral talks on climate change and expressed hope that the negotiations would help repair relations and allow for cooperation between the two countries on global issues.

Tensions between the United States and China soared last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing further escalated in February 2023, when US Secretary of State Blinken called off his trip to Beijing after the Pentagon detected a Chinese balloon over US airspace. Washington insisted that the balloon had been sent over to spy on military sites, while Beijing argued it was a meteorological airship blown off course.

The UN climate conference will take place from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.�

Related Topics

Hearing United Nations China Washington Pentagon Dubai Visit Beijing Nancy United States United Arab Emirates February July August November December From

Recent Stories

Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumben ..

Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumbent Prime Minister at Snap Elect ..

4 minutes ago
 China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong ..

China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong Kong in New Strategic Policy

4 minutes ago
 European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

8 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

15 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

15 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

22 minutes ago
Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

22 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

22 minutes ago
 One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

22 minutes ago
 UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

54 minutes ago
 Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ..

Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ETAF with potential investmen ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World