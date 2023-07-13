Kerry Says Wont Make Any Concessions to China During Visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said during a Congressional hearing on Thursday that he is not going to China with any concessions.

"What we are trying to achieve now is really to establish some stability, if we can, in the relationship without conceding anything," Kerry said. "I am not going over with any concessions."

Kerry added that what the sides are trying to do is to find ways to cooperate to address the crisis.

Kerry will pay an official visit to China from July 16-19 to address climate issues and promote the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), the US State Department said Tuesday.

Kerry said in mid-April that he had been invited to visit China for bilateral talks on climate change and expressed hope that the negotiations would help repair relations and allow for cooperation between the two countries on global issues.

Tensions between the United States and China soared last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing further escalated in February 2023, when US Secretary of State Blinken called off his trip to Beijing after the Pentagon detected a Chinese balloon over US airspace. Washington insisted that the balloon had been sent over to spy on military sites, while Beijing argued it was a meteorological airship blown off course.

The UN climate conference will take place from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.�