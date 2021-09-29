Kerry to Visit Europe to Discuss Climate Change in Lead Up to COP26 - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Europe this week in the light of preparations of the upcoming climate conference in Glasgow, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"In Geneva, on September 29, Secretary Kerry will meet with business leaders to discuss the role of the private sector in scaling innovative clean technologies and tackling the climate crisis," the statement said.

Kerry will visit Milan and Paris then to conduct meetings with different officials to mobilize financial and other means to combat the climate crisis, it added.

In Paris, Kerry will also attend the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Ministerial, the statement noted.

The Scottish city of Glasgow is set to host the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) from October 31 to November 12, gathering representatives from some 200 countries. The UN climate conference, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the groundbreaking Paris Agreement that aims to bring annual global temperature increase to under 1.5 degrees Celsius.