Kerry To Visit India To Advance Shared Goals On Climate, Meet With Officials - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will head do India this week to promote shared climate goals and meet with government officials, the US State Department said.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to New Delhi and Chennai, India, July 25-29, to advance shared objectives on climate and clean energy, including mutual efforts to build a platform for investments in renewable energy and storage solutions, support the deployment of zero-emission buses, and diversify clean energy supply chains," the State Department said in a release on Monday.

While in New Delhi, Kerry will hold meetings with senior government officials, the release said.

During his visit to Chennai, Kerry will participate in the Group of Twenty (G20) Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting, the release added.

