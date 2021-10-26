Kerry to Visit London for Talks With Chinese Counterparts Tuesday - US State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US Special Representative for Climate John Kerry will meet with his Chinese counterparts in London on Tuesday to discuss matters concerning climate change, the State Department said.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, United Kingdom on October 26, 2021 to continue ongoing discussions with counterparts from the People's Republic of China on efforts to address the climate crisis ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, United Kingdom," the State Department said in a press release on Monday.