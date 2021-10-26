UrduPoint.com

Kerry To Visit London For Talks With Chinese Counterparts Tuesday - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:00 AM

Kerry to Visit London for Talks With Chinese Counterparts Tuesday - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US Special Representative for Climate John Kerry will meet with his Chinese counterparts in London on Tuesday to discuss matters concerning climate change, the State Department said.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, United Kingdom on October 26, 2021 to continue ongoing discussions with counterparts from the People's Republic of China on efforts to address the climate crisis ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, United Kingdom," the State Department said in a press release on Monday.

Related Topics

United Nations China London Glasgow United Kingdom October November From

Recent Stories

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergenc ..

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergency for first time in years

3 hours ago
 Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans ..

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans back to UAE racecourses for 20 ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middl ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middle East Green Initiative Summit ..

4 hours ago
 UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises suppo ..

UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises support for people

4 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Princ ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiat ..

4 hours ago
 UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences ..

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences Tuesday

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.