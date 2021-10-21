Kerry to Visit S. Arabia Next Week for Climate Crisis Talks - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Saudi Arabia next week to talk about efforts to tackle climate crisis, the State Department said on Thursday.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on October 24-25, 2021 to engage with government counterparts and private sector leaders on efforts to address the climate crisis," the State Department said in a release.

Kerry will also take part in the middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh, the release said.

"Secretary Kerry's engagements will bolster the United States' bilateral and multilateral climate diplomacy efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, United Kingdom," the release added.

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) will be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12 and is intended to bring parties together to accelerate action toward the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.