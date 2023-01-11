UrduPoint.com

Kerry To Visit Switzerland, UAE To Discuss Climate Issues - US State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 11:13 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will visit the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland to discuss climate issues, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Kerry will travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE, on January 12-16 to participate in engagements surrounding Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week," the statement read.

The special envoy will represent the United States at the International Renewable Energy Agency General Assembly, the Global Energy Forum, the World Future Energy Summit and in additional meetings with foreign counterparts on climate diplomacy priorities for 2023, the statement said.

"He will then travel to Davos, Switzerland, on January 17-20 to engage global governmental and private sector leaders at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on climate action," the statement added.

Kerry will discuss such issues as climate resilience, finance, reducing deforestation, shipping decarbonization, ocean stewardship, energy security, methane mitigation and long-term sustainable growth, according to the statement.

More Stories From World

