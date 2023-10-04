Open Menu

Kevin McCarthy, US House Speaker Felled By His Own Side

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 05:25 PM

Kevin McCarthy, US House speaker felled by his own side

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Republican Kevin McCarthy rode the tiger of far-right US politics led by Donald Trump to achieve his dream of becoming House speaker early this year. Then on Tuesday, the tiger turned and ate him.

The 55th speaker of the House of Representatives was booted out in a shock vote brought by rebels in his own party who have seethed in the nine months since McCarthy narrowly quelled their attempts to block him and managed to claim the most powerful job in Congress.

No other speaker -- a position second in line from the presidency in the Federal hierarchy -- has been ousted in US history.

It was an undignified end -- for now, at least -- to an unstable, unauthoritative tenure by a lawmaker who made his mark as a so-called conservative "Young Gun," only to get battered by his party's shifting political currents.

Like many in Congress, he had berated Trump after the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot. But the ambitious lawmaker sensed the winds changing and quickly reversed himself, making a public trip down to Florida to make peace with Trump -- thereby securing crucial support for his speakership ambitions.

Once McCarthy, 58, got what he wanted, though, he faced an uncomfortable reality: his grip on power would from then on be at the whim of his party's burn-down-the-house hardliners.

Related Topics

Vote Trump Job Young Florida January Congress From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

14 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

59 minutes ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

1 hour ago
 ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

2 hours ago
 SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new ..

SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccin ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..

2 hours ago
 NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approach ..

NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..

2 hours ago
 French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelera ..

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..

3 hours ago
 Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recyc ..

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World