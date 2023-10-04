Kevin McCarthy, US House speaker felled by his own side

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Republican Kevin McCarthy rode the tiger of far-right US politics led by Donald Trump to achieve his dream of becoming House speaker early this year. Then on Tuesday, the tiger turned and ate him.

The 55th speaker of the House of Representatives was booted out in a shock vote brought by rebels in his own party who have seethed in the nine months since McCarthy narrowly quelled their attempts to block him and managed to claim the most powerful job in Congress.

No other speaker -- a position second in line from the presidency in the Federal hierarchy -- has been ousted in US history.

It was an undignified end -- for now, at least -- to an unstable, unauthoritative tenure by a lawmaker who made his mark as a so-called conservative "Young Gun," only to get battered by his party's shifting political currents.

Like many in Congress, he had berated Trump after the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot. But the ambitious lawmaker sensed the winds changing and quickly reversed himself, making a public trip down to Florida to make peace with Trump -- thereby securing crucial support for his speakership ambitions.

Once McCarthy, 58, got what he wanted, though, he faced an uncomfortable reality: his grip on power would from then on be at the whim of his party's burn-down-the-house hardliners.